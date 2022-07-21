ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotonda West, FL

Rotonda West family searches for missing bird that helped them cope with loss

By Hope Salman
 5 days ago
ROTONDA WEST, Fla. — The Dickinson family lost a daughter and a sister five years ago.

Katerina was killed in a car crash at just 20 years old. It was a hit-and-run that has them searching for answers still today.

They gifted their second daughter, Faith, a bird to help cope with her sister’s loss.

The Dickinsons said they feel connected to their daughter through birds. They said she leaves a feather behind whenever she wants to say hello.

And their bird Zeus doesn’t just say hello; he sings The Andy Griffith theme song and asks questions.

They said the way the bird communicated helped fill the emptiness in their hearts.

Two weeks ago, Zeus went missing.

“He flew on my shoulder because he always wanted to be on me. And he saw the open air, and he went right out,” said Lorraine Dickinson, Faith’s mom.

They plan to try again with another bird if Zeus doesn’t turn up soon.

