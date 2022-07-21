ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Two rescue ponies shot to death in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help.

Investigators are looking for whoever is responsible for killing two ponies.

TPSO says, “On Sunday July 17, 2022, deputies responded to a report of two ponies being shot and killed at “Equine Advocacy of Louisiana”, a horse rescue east of Amite.”

Image courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

The non-profit organization focuses on taking care of ponies in the state.

TPSO says, “These two ponies had been rescued and were under care of the organization at the time of being shot.”

If you have any information that could help investigators find who is responsible for killing the two ponies, please contact Sergeant Jill Hutcheson at 985-748-8147 or please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

WAFB

2 injured, unresponsive in crash off Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Emergency Medical Services are responding to a motor vehicle accident off Prescott Road and North 38th Street on Sunday, July 24. According to officials, two people were involved, and crashed their vehicle into a pole. Upon arrival, both were unresponsive, said EMS. They were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

“Get the gun, get the gun,” Alleged peeping Tom arrested in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were asked to investigate a suspicious person on Elizabeth Dr. last week. Officers were told that someone was allegedly trying to get into people’s homes. That person was identified as Kentrell Diggs, 30, of Baton Rouge.
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly hit-and-run involving bicycle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department received a call about an accident involving a bike at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Monday morning. Officers arrived at I-12 East near O’Neal Ln. and found that a bicyclist had been hit and the vehicle was no longer at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man accidentally shot woman in face during argument

BATON ROUGE - A woman was hospitalized after an argument led to a man shooting her in the face. According to arrest reports from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Dewayne Powell, 28, was in an argument with a woman over domestic matters when the woman pulled a gun from under her pillow. The argument reportedly then turned physical, and Powell was able to seize the gun from the woman.
WDSU

Another juvenile shot, this time in the Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police said a 16-year-old was shot in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday evening. According to reports, the teenager was shot on the 1300 block of Lamanche Street around 6:28 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
