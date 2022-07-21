Two rescue ponies shot to death in Louisiana

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help.

Investigators are looking for whoever is responsible for killing two ponies.

TPSO says, “On Sunday July 17, 2022, deputies responded to a report of two ponies being shot and killed at “Equine Advocacy of Louisiana”, a horse rescue east of Amite.”

Image courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

The non-profit organization focuses on taking care of ponies in the state.

TPSO says, “These two ponies had been rescued and were under care of the organization at the time of being shot.”

If you have any information that could help investigators find who is responsible for killing the two ponies, please contact Sergeant Jill Hutcheson at 985-748-8147 or please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.