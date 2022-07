– During the ROH Death Before Dishonor Media scrum, FTR’s Dax Harwood discussed getting a voicemail from Sting. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Dax Harwood on the Sting & Darby Allin vs. FTR match at Dynamite Grand Slam: “Arthur Ashe last year, we had this match with Sting. I went to Sting the week before, in catering. He had relatively just comeback. I said, ‘I know at 62, you probably have some doubt in your mind, and that’s okay. We all do, we’re all insecure, but if there’s ever a night you want to go 30 minutes, next week is your night. I promise you, we can make sure…we know Sting better than you know Sting. We can make sure that happens.'”

