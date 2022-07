RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 70-year-old charter boat captain was found dead in the Town of Evans after more than two weeks of being reported missing. On July 7, Fred Forsythe, Jr. was reportedly trying to bring a fish into his boat when he lost his balance and fell into Lake Erie, near the Town of Ripley. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call just before 8:30 a.m. reporting that Forsythe had fallen from the boat.

