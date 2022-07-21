ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IQVIA's Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations; Forex Hits FY22 Top-Line Forecast

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV posted Q2 sales of $3.54 billion, up 3% Y/Y on a reported basis and 7.1% at constant currency (CC), slightly above the consensus of $3.49 billion and the management guidance of $3.47 billion - $3.52 billion. Technology & Analytics Solutions revenue increased 4.1% (9.4% CC)...

Benzinga

Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today: Here's Why

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 4.91% to $171.63 Monday. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis on Monday maintained Nvidia with an Overweight, but lowered its price target from $295 to $200. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large were also trading lower in sympathy with Seagate Technology Holdings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 Each In Bitcoin, Ethereum Last Time The Fed Hiked Rates, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

This week, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is due to meet again to decide on another round of interest rate hikes. Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD have increasingly buoyed or plunged due to several macroeconomic factors. One of the key drivers of cryptocurrency prices recently has been the interest rate policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Amazon Stock Is Falling

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT after the retailer cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and...
STOCKS
#Iqvia#Foreign Exchange#Forex Hits#Iqvia Holdings Inc Iqv#Fy22#Eps#Q3
Benzinga

Seagen's Bladder Cancer Trial Data Meets Expectation, Analysts Say

Earlier today, Seagen Inc FBI and Astellas Pharma Inc ALPMF announced topline results from the phase 1b/2 EV-103 trial (KEYNOTE-869) cohort K of Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC). Needham says that the results from Cohort K primarily live up to expectations. The management has previously indicated that...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Microsoft Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Miss, Cloud Revenue Grows 28%, Xbox Segment Down And More

Leading technology company Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported fourth quarter and full year financial results after market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported fourth quarter revenue of $51.9 billion, up 12% year-over-year. The total missed a Street estimate of $52.47 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coca-Cola Whale Trades For July 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coca-Cola. Looking at options history for Coca-Cola KO we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.
ECONOMY
WWD

Walmart Profit Warning Ripples Across Wall Street and Retail

Walmart Inc.’s profit warning rattled Wall Street and the rest of retail by highlighting some of the key worries of 2022 — from inflation to tough consumer trade offs to a move toward markdowns on fashion. As dramatic as the outlook adjustment was for the usually solid Walmart...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Google's parent reports slowest quarterly growth in 2 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google’s revenue growth during the past quarter decelerated to its slowest pace in two years as advertisers reined in their spending amid intensifying fears of an economic recession. The regression reported Tuesday by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet, is the latest sign that the tailwinds propelling big technology companies during the pandemic have shifted. The array of new challenges facing the industry has already caused the tech-driven Nasdaq composite index to plummet by 26% so far this year. In Alphabet’s case, revenue during the April-June period totaled $69.7 billion, a 13% increase from the same time last year. That would be impressive growth for most companies outside of tech. But it marked Alphabet’s lowest growth rate since the the April-June quarter of 2020, when the company suffered the first, and so far only, year-over-year revenue decline in its history. The cause: advertisers retreated while most consumers were being corralled at home during the pandemic’s early stages.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Enphase said second-quarter revenue jumped 20% quarter-over-quarter to $530.2 million, which beat the estimate of $504.53 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

In Business: Consumer Confidence Falls, Home Sales Decline, IMF Predicts ‘Gloomy’ Outlook

Catching you up on today’s top business headlines, consumer confidence fell in July for the third consecutive month, dropping to its lowest level since February 2021. Inflation and rising interest rates are largely to blame. New home sales are down as well, hitting its lowest mark since April 2020 after falling 17% year over year in June. Meanwhile, home prices rose at a slower rate but still shot up 19.7% year over year in May. And the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth outlook for the second quarter, describing the current climate as “gloomy and more uncertain.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Exela Technologies Lures APES Investors With Gorilla Fund Partnership

Small cap business process automation company Exela Technologies XELA could have a new plan to appeal to retail traders. What Happened: Business process automation leader Exela Technologies saw shares rise in the last month before a 1-for-20 split happened Tuesday. The company announced recently it received an acquisition proposal for...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

PACCAR's Q2 Earnings Surpass Street View

PACCAR Inc PCAR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22.6% year-on-year, to $7.16 billion, beating the consensus of $6.49 billion. Net sales and revenues from Truck, Parts, and Other improved 25.9% to $6.8 billion. Revenues from Financial Services fell 18.4% to $372.5 million. Revenue from U.S. and Canada rose 21.8%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Skechers Credits Wholesale Growth for Record Q2 Sales

Skechers posted record sales in the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday despite the macroeconomic headwinds, supply chain issues and COVID-related restrictions in China during the period. The Los Angeles-based footwear brand reported on Tuesday that it reached $1.87 billion in sales in Q2, a 12.4% increase from the same...
MARKETS
