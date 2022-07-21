IQVIA's Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations; Forex Hits FY22 Top-Line Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google’s revenue growth during the past quarter decelerated to its slowest pace in two years as advertisers reined in their spending amid intensifying fears of an economic recession. The regression reported Tuesday by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet, is the latest sign that the tailwinds propelling big technology companies during the pandemic have shifted. The array of new challenges facing the industry has already caused the tech-driven Nasdaq composite index to plummet by 26% so far this year. In Alphabet’s case, revenue during the April-June period totaled $69.7 billion, a 13% increase from the same time last year. That would be impressive growth for most companies outside of tech. But it marked Alphabet’s lowest growth rate since the the April-June quarter of 2020, when the company suffered the first, and so far only, year-over-year revenue decline in its history. The cause: advertisers retreated while most consumers were being corralled at home during the pandemic’s early stages.

BUSINESS ・ 5 MINUTES AGO