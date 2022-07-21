ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

FBI recovers ransomware payments paid out by hospitals

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5ApB_0gnaQiUA00
(Image credit: Future)

The FBI has managed to track down, and retrieve, almost half a million dollars extorted from multiple American healthcare organizations in ransomware demands.

In its announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) described how when a hospital in Kansas was struck by the Maui ransomware in May 2021, it quickly notified law enforcement, which was a crucial move that eventually led not just to the retrieval of the funds, but to a lot more.

The FBI said that timely disclosure helped to obtain, and analyze, a brand new malware (opens in new tab) strain, and eventually identify the perpetrators and return the money.

Obtaining a brand new ransomware strain

The Maui perpetrators were identified as a North Korean state-sponsored threat actor.

The Kansas hospital had paid some $100,000 in cryptocurrencies in exchange for the decryption key, while another medical services provider in Colorado had paid $120,000 shortly after.

Following the money helped the FBI identify an “undisclosed number” of additional payments, amounting up to $280,000, with the total amount seized in May 2022 amounting to some $500,000.

“Thanks to rapid reporting and cooperation from a victim, the FBI, and Justice Department prosecutors have disrupted the activities of a North Korean state-sponsored group deploying ransomware known as ‘Maui’,” explained Lisa O. Monaco, Deputy Attorney General.

“Not only did this allow us to recover their ransom payment as well as a ransom paid by previously unknown victims, but we were also able to identify a previously unidentified ransomware strain.”

Even though cryptocurrencies are often perceived as a great tool for cybercriminals, it’s actually a lot easier to track money going over the blockchain, compared to traditional finance. Blockchain’s very nature is pseudonymous, rather than anonymous, and once an identity is connected to a specific wallet, tracking the flows of money becomes a lot easier.

The cryptocurrency industry does have its own money launderers, but as BleepingComputer reports, following the money laundering process after the ransom payment can help the police identify, and possibly arrest, the threat actors.

Via: BleepingComputer (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pe8ik_0gnaQiUA00

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

A Lawyer Advises Consumers To Avoid Self-Checkouts

Attorney Carrie Jernigan often gives free legal advice on the social media app TikTok. Her latest piece of advice? Skip the self-checkouts at all stores. She claims that many stores are using security footage at the self-checkout registers to accuse innocent people of theft in order to get a little extra cash. That might sound a little sketchy but she explains what happens.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ransomware#American#North Korean#Justice Department
Washington Examiner

We warned you — California just went and leaked gun owners' personal data

Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Independent

Former corrections officer charged with running massive drug trafficking ring in Florida

A former Florida prison officer has been charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation in the state.Authorities say that Christina Guess of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly in charge of a ring that smuggled 24 pounds of methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office told WESH.Guess, who has served time previously for drug trafficking, worked for the state of Florida for 12 years, according to Chief Deputy Henderson.“We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and...
DELAND, FL
TechRadar

TechRadar

43K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy