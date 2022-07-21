ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

WRJ to lead-off Triple Play Job Fest for DOL, State Workforce Development Board

vermontbiz.com
 5 days ago

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Labor and the State Workforce Development Board will host Triple Play Job Fest in White River Junction on Friday, the first of three job fair events. Local employers...

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
vermontbiz.com

NOFA Vermont receives nearly $400K in USDA Farm to School Grant

USDA Awards over $70 Million in Grants, Increases Access to Local, Healthy Foods for Kids. Vermont Business Magazine The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is awarding more than $10 million in Farm to School Grants to 123 projects across the country. Additionally, for the first time, the department is empowering states with $60 million in non-competitive grants to develop stronger and sustainable Farm to School programs over the next four years. Both actions will help more kids nationwide eat healthy, homegrown foods.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Agency of Transportation to host celebratory event for new Amtrak Ethan Allen service Friday

Amtrak waits patiently at Union Station in Burlington during a training run in June. VermontBiz photo. Burlington, Vergennes, and Middlebury Events July 29. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) will host a celebration on July 29 to mark the start of the expanded Amtrak Ethan Allen Express passenger rail service in Burlington, Ferrisburgh-Vergennes, and Middlebury.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Two new providers join Central Vermont Medical Center

Central Vermont Medical Center(link is external) in Berlin recently welcomed pathologist Douglas J Kim, MD, and emergency department physician assistant Deborah Governale to its practice. Kim returns to Vermont after six years of practicing medicine in the Dallas region. He provides a full range of body tissue and lab exams,...
vermontbiz.com

Economic power of Vermont arts and culture assessed

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont is participating in one of the nation’s largest studies to gauge the economic power of the nonprofit arts and culture industry, and it needs audience input. The national study, Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6), is the sixth national study of its kind and is...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Springfield, VT
State
Vermont State
City
White River Junction, VT
City
Montpelier, VT
vermontbiz.com

Broadband projects get $47.8M in construction grants

Vermont Business Magazine On Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022, Governor Scott joined the Vermont Congressional Delegation, the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB)(link is external), and several CUDs to announce an additional $48.8M in broadband construction grant awards. This will bring the total investment in broadband buildout in Vermont to nearly $100M since the launch of the VCBB in August 2021.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

VAHHS: Hospitals brace for new variant

By Michael Del Trecco, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, VAHHS(link is external) The Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) kicks off the formal process of annually approving hospital budgets this Wednesday. It starts with their initial public overview of the filings of Vermont’s non-profit hospitals. As we prepare, there are so many clichés that come to mind. In fact, in health care, it feels like these past three years have been a series of dramatic clichés. Terms like “unprecedented” and “extraordinary” come to mind in describing each new twist of the pandemic and its fallout. Though we feel numb to yet another series of highs and lows, the fact is we are in new territory. As we try to figure out the new normal and move forward, we must recognize where we’ve been and commit to where we need to go.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Five Vermont 'Asthma Friendly Schools' recognized

School policies help students and staff to manage asthma and support lung health. Vermont Business Magazine The Department of Health has awarded five Vermont schools the designation of “Asthma Friendly Schools” for their efforts to implement health policies and practices to help students manage their asthma, prevent asthma attacks and avoid missed school days. Windsor School in Windsor County was recognized with Gold-Level status. Schools awarded Silver-Level status are Braintree Elementary and Brookfield Elementary in Orange County, Currier Memorial School in Rutland County, and Doty Memorial School in Washington County. The awardees were nominated by community champions and school nurses.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Dairy Farming: A Proud Way of Life

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) Being a dairy farmer in Vermont is not an easy life. The work is hard, the hours are long, and cows don't take weekends off. It's a seven day a week operation. For Vermont farmers, milking cows is not only a source of income. It's a...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy