Click here to read the full article. Twitter, which is fighting to extract billions from Elon Musk after he said he wanted to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social network, recorded costs of $33.1 million for the second quarter related to the now-in-limbo merger. Twitter revealed the expenses in its 10-Q filing Tuesday with the SEC. Other than the $33.1 million in “transaction expenses” associated with Musk’s proposed takeover, “the terms of the Merger Agreement did not impact the Company’s consolidated financial statements,” the company said. Twitter has sued sued Musk, demanding that the CEO of Tesla...

BUSINESS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO