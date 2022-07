A K-9 police service dog is recovering after being stabbed while in pursuit of a wanted violent felon. San Diego police officers spent almost two hours on Friday trying to apprehend the suspect, according to K-9 handler and officer Jonathan Wiese. He managed to evade police by running into the bed of the San Diego River, often wading in the water. It ended without anyone seriously hurt, in part thanks to 6 year-old German Shepherd Karson, the K-9 officer.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO