BURIEN, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in an abandoned house in Burien on Friday morning. At about 4:00 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire at a home at 519 S 150th St. in Burien. King County Fire was able to put out the blaze before it spread to other houses in the area, but the cause is still unknown.

4 DAYS AGO