Lexington, MO

Lexington Man Arrested On Drug, Weapons and Child Porn Charges

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lexington man is in jail after being arrested Wednesday on multiple charges including those related to child pornography,...

Troop H Reports Two Warrant Arrests Monday Night

Troopers with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol report making two traffic related warrant arrests Monday night. The first came at 8:48 P.M. in Buchanan County when Troopers arrested 22-year-old St. Joseph resident Maleeq L. Marshall on an outstanding St. Joseph Police warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of not having a valid drivers license. Marshall was booked into the Buchanan County law Enforcement Center to await bond.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Troop H Promotes Force To Corporal

Highway Patrol Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer of Troop H in St. Joseph, announced Monday the promotion of Trooper Steven J. Force. Effective August 1, Trooper Force will be promoted to the rank of corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 5, covering Andrew and Buchanan counties. Force...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Excelsior Springs Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash Saturday in Ray County

An Excelsior Springs man suffered injuries in a Saturday night motorcycle crash in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:20 Saturday evening on Highway O, south of 128th Street, as a Harley Davidson driven by 65-year-old Randy R. Baughman headed northbound. Troopers say Baughman...
RAY COUNTY, MO
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 25-31

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169, near Union Star through July. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Atchison...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Lexington, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
William “Bill” E. Pollard

William “Bill” E. Pollard – age 95 of Cowgill, Missouri passed away Sunday morning July 24, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chillicothe, MO in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow the services at Cowgill Cemetery southeast of Cowgill, MO. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214.
COWGILL, MO
Timothy Jay Hawkins

Timothy Jay Hawkins, age 65, was born December 23, 1956 in Kansas City, MO and passed away July 22, 2022 in Cameron, Missouri. Tim retired from Social Security Administration after 33 years of service. On February 12, 2006, Tim and Laurie Smith were united in marriage in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a sports fan, avid bowler and music lover. Tim enjoyed smoking meats and Barbecuing. He was a loving husband and father.
CAMERON, MO
Missouri State Fair Preparing For Thousands Of Exhibitors

This year’s Missouri State Fair will be hosting thousands of exhibitors for animal competitions again this year. Mark Wolfe is the director of the Missouri State Fair. This year’s Missouri State Fair runs August 11th through the 21st in Sedalia.
MISSOURI STATE
Lane Closure Scheduled For Northbound MO 291 Bridge Over MO River This Week

A bridge closure in the Kansas City northland could impact some area residents daily commute this week. Mo-Dot has announced they will be closing the left lane of the northbound Missouri Route 291 Bridge over the Missouri River daily beginning at 9 a.m. until about 2 p.m. today (Tuesday, July 26) through Thursday, July 29. Crews will be inspecting a gas pipeline attached to the bridge.
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Drug Possession#Child Pornography#Methamphetamine#Troop A
Evergy Announces Wind Energy Milestone

Evergy, Incorporated announced that 100 million megawatt hours of electricity has now been generated from wind farms. Evergy says that amount of electricity is enough to supply power at peak usage for Kauffman Stadium for more than 3,300 years. Evergy owns and contracts 4,400 megawatts of wind generation. In 2021...
KANSAS CITY, MO

