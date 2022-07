A Savannah teen was left with minor injuries after a collision caused by running a red light in St. Joseph Monday night. According to the accident report from the Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old female Savannah resident was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 northbound on the Belt Highway at County Line Road at 9:42 P.M. when she failed to stop at a red light and her vehicle hit the front end of a 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan being driven by 69-year-old St. Joseph resident Stephen E. Thomas.

