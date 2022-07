Conrad Thompson believes that fans who have been critical of Ric Flair's return to the ring should try to step into the legend's shoes and look at it from his perspective. Thompson is the promoter behind the Ric Flair's Last Match event, which will be held in conjunction with Starrcast V on July 31. On Sunday, the WWE Hall of Famer will wrestle in his first match since 2011. His decision to lace up his boots again has been the source of plenty of criticism in the wrestling world, as fans have questioned Flair's motives.

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO