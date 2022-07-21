Find Out Why 'Big Brother 24' Isn't On Tonight (And When It'll Be Back)

With it being National Cowboy Day on Saturday, Blake Shelton didn’t want to be left out of the action and this photo is just great. Shelton, who spends a lot of his time as a coach on The Voice, dropped this image on Twitter. In fact, he looks pretty serious right here. We also think that Shelton kind of reminds us of another cowboy, Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser on Yellowstone. Take a look for yourself and see if you can see a resemblance to Rip, too.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO