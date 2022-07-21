ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch for traffic delays during Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Charlotte today

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

A visit by Vice President Kamala Harris will make driving through uptown Charlotte a little harder around lunchtime Thursday.

Expect traffic shifts and increased congestion between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in an alert Thursday morning.

CMPD did not release which streets will be affected by Harris’ visit.

Expect delays on the CityLYNX Gold Line, LYNX Blue Line and Charlotte Area Transit buses today from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the agency said in a tweet at 11:25 a.m.

Harris is coming to Charlotte to speak with North Carolina legislators about reproductive rights and the Biden administration’s investment in affordable and high-speed internet.

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown during her last visit to Charlotte in December, will return to the Queen City on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

She is expected to depart Washington at 9:45 a.m., according to the White House.

After arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Harris will head uptown to tour a community computer lab at the Carole Hoefener Center at 615 E. 6th St.

The majority of Harris’ engagements will be at the center.

Harris is scheduled to depart Charlotte to go back to Washington at 4:35 p.m.

