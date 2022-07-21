Kansas Defensive Players to Watch vs. Baylor in Week 8

Jayhawks defense returns five starters from 2021 two-win season, aims to improve secondary

The Kansas Jayhawks defense allowed over 200 yards of passing and rushing by opposing teams in 2021, something the team aims to vastly improve upon as the upcoming season looms.

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland's Jayhawks return five starters from last year's two-win campaign , with sixth-year senior Sam Burt leading a group of tackles pushing to be more productive in 2022.

Let's take a quick look at a handful of key defensive players to watch as Kansas battles Baylor coach Dave Aranda and the Bears in a week seven Big 12 showdown.

S Kenny Logan Jr.

Senior Kenny Logan Jr. led the Big 12 Conference with 113 tackles (79 solo) for Kansas in 2021. He also had seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one interception last season.

Over his first three years with the Jayhawks, Logan Jr. has appeared in 33 games (starting 19) with 185 total tackles (130 solo), 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and one sack.

S O.J. Burroughs

Sophomore O.J. Burroughs had a phenomenal campaign in 2021, appearing in all 12 games (starting one) for Kansas while amassing 26 total tackles (22 solo), three pass deflections, one forced fumble and one interception.

As a high school senior, he recorded 37 tackles, five pass deflections, four interceptions, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles over six games.

DT Sam Burt

Redshirt senior Sam Burt has appeared in 45 games in his first five years with the Jayhawks (starting nine) and has garnered 32 total tackles (25 solo) with 1.5 tackles for loss.

Last season, Burt appeared in four games (starting one) and had two total tackles (both solo). Although he isn't slated to be a starter, he will still be a force to be reckoned with by opposing teams in 2022.

DT Lonnie Phelps

Transfer redshirt junior Lonnie Phelps started his collegiate career with the Miami Redhawks in 2019 and 2020.

He finished the 2020 season with eight tackles and two sacks and is slated to be a starter for the Jayhawks in 2022.

