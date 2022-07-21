ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Florida man dies after falling down elevator shaft

By S. Brady Calhoun
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MEwL_0gnaNzmY00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Walton County man died after he fell down an elevator shaft of a home that was under construction, authorities said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the man fell down a shaft at a home near the 8000 block of Highway 30-A.

Woman shoots at car full of children at Taco Bell: Memphis Police

Deputies performed life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies added that foul play was not suspected in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Woman suffers multiple lacerations after being struck by propeller

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman received multiple lacerations to her arm after a boating accident, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the 22-year-old girl was bow riding on a pontoon boat, with her feet in the water, when the boat hit a wave. The wave pulled her into […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman, teenager honored for protecting autistic girl alone on HWY 98

FLOROSA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriffs’ Office said Shelia Grimes and Kameron Mathis made potentially life-saving actions on May 11, 2022, after they stopped to protect a young girl standing along Highway 98. OCSO said deputies receive multiple 9-1-1 calls of a young girl standing in and along Highway 98 near the Santa […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Alabama Now

Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river

A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
ANDALUSIA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Walton County, FL
Walton County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
WCTV

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single-car crash in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal crash occurred Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 319 (Crawfordville Highway) and Zion Hill Road in Wakulla County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Upon FHP and other local agencies’ arrival, they found an SUV that had been rolled over several times. The...
WKRG News 5

Deputies search for man accused of approaching young girl at Destin park

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG)– The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office worked a call for a suspicious man who approached a young girl Saturday evening at a sports complex. OCSO said calls came in around 7 p.m. at the Morgan Sports complex off Commons Drive. A young girl told her parents a man approached her between the children’s park and the ball field asking for a bear hug.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dispute at around 3:40 a.m. on July 24th. JCSO deputies said they were called to the Fairfield Inn in reference to an argument. When they arrived, thy learned the argument was between two brothers. According to...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies warn of scammer, claims to be ‘bail bond business’

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be cautious about a possible scam circulating in the county. Deputies received reports of a scam caller “posing as a bail bond business,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. The caller targets family members whose loved ones were recently arrested. The caller asks that family members pay the “business” to get their loved one out of jail.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Memphis Police#Shaft#Accident#Taco Bell#Nexstar Media Inc
wtvy.com

Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -A Florida panhandle police officer was wounded and another man died during a Jackson County, Florida shootout. The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to a call along McKeown Road in Jackson County about 8:30 Saturday morning, Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said in a statement.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local Police Officer Recovering Following Saturday Morning Shooting

The Springfield Fire Department's "insurance services office" rating dropped from a 6 to a 3. The Sixth Annual Kohl's Charity Fashion Show kicked off Friday night at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort -- and it all benefits the ARC of the Bay... it's a night to showcase their students with disabilities.
wtvy.com

Toddler who drowned in Houston County pool identified

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) -A two-year-old boy drowned Thursday evening in a home swimming pool. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Conner Napper. Byrd said the toddler crawled through the doggie door of a relative’s home in Taylor, Alabama and fell into the pool. Charges are not...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
guideposts.org

An Answered Prayer Guided Her To Safety

The sun was just beginning to set as I drove along the highway. I had only about 50 miles left to go before I arrived at my friend Eleanor’s beach house in Panama City, Florida. This was my first vacation since my divorce. It was exactly what I needed....
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Why are so many police officers out in the area?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might have noticed an increase of police officers out on the streets this week. They are in the midst of ‘Operation Southern Slow Down.’ It’s a high-visibility enforcement effort to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama law enforcement agencies are all […]
WKRG News 5

Alabama man involved in cattle truck fire; 70 cows on roadway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — 70 cows were let loose on a central Florida highway after a vehicle fire forced a Samson man to release the cattle. The cattle hauler fire happened on Monday in Saint Cloud, Florida. A 47-year-old driver from Samson, Alabama, told police dispatch that the semi-cab caught fire while he was driving, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
wtvy.com

Death after motorcycle crash in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after being involved in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to the report, a Milton man was eastbound on a motorcycle on Interstate 10 in the inside lane when he began to travel onto the shoulder. The motorcycle started to tip, throwing the man off.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars after he was falsely accused of brandishing a firearm toward children. According to the Marianna Police Chief, officers responded to a home off of Myles Street in reference to a wanted person. Chief Hayes Baggett said Desmond Martin had an active warrant in Jackson County.
MARIANNA, FL
WKRG News 5

Stolen sailboat from Destin washes up on Pensacola Beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A vessel was spotted by Steve Luppert and Pensacola Beach locals Wednesday morning. A Beneteau sailboat washed ashore, empty. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the “Vanishing Point” sailboat was reported stolen out of Destin Monday, July 18. FWC crews reported the abandoned boat on land Tuesday, July 19.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy