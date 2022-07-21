ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does an upside down pineapple mean?

By Jacob Bentley-York
 5 days ago
FOR decades, the humble pineapple has been a symbol of hospitality and friendship.

But what happens when you turn it upside down?

If you haven’t guessed it already, an upside down pineapple has a more promiscuous meaning.

The symbol is often used by anyone looking for a swinger party.

It is unknown when the fruit became the unofficial symbol of swinging, but slang experts saw a rise in its use among swingers in the 1990s.

The upside down pineapple has a naughty meaning Credit: Getty

The strange custom was fully exposed in December 2021 as it trended on TikTok under the hashtag #UpsideDownPineapple.

At the time of writing, it has garnered over 142 million views on the social media platform.

In January, 2022, we told of one unknowing member of the public who had the symbol inked onto her arm – only to discover it’s true meaning afterwards.

And two months later, a lover claimed a fast-food giant was secretly inviting diners to naughty "swinger’s parties" by displaying the symbol on its packaging.

When is the upside down pineapple symbol used?

According to Eye Spy, a pineapple placed on the porch or mailbox of a house can signify a swinger party is going on inside.

Additionally, the upside-down pineapples are often seen on the cabin doors of cruise ships, according to popular travel tips website Cruise Mummy.

‘If you see pineapple on a cruise ship door it means that the people in the cabin are up for meeting other couples for ‘adult fun,’’ an anonymous tipster on the site wrote.

Elsewhere, swingers also identify each other in public by opting for clothes which feature the fruit.

What other symbols for swinging are there?

These are also several signs to look out for which might show that your neighbour or someone you know is a swinger.

According to Cooper Beckett, host of the Life on the Swingset podcast, many swingers wear a black ring.

Other secret swinger symbols include a woman wearing an anklet, toe rings, thumb rings and switching your wedding ring to the right hand, according to alternative lifestyles website Bigger Love.

Additionally, there is a range of house decor that can link your neighbour to swingers such as garden gnomes.

Plus, according to the website Swinger Code, people who are up for swapping sexual partners often wear a wristband brandishing a special "sign".

The symbol, which consists of the international male and female signs arranged horizontally with their circles intersecting, with three plus or minus signs on both sides, differs slightly depending on what the swinger is into.

The three plus signs on both sides means they are "looking for partners as a pair" while the minus signs means they would also join without their partner.

