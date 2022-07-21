ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

On3 Outliers: Three Buckeyes commits On3 ranks higher than industry

By Matt Parker about 5 hours
 5 days ago
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — July’s dead period is nearing its end, and after dozens of summer camps, 7-on-7s and invitationals, a new set of rankings from On3 was released Monday.

There’s plenty of love for Ohio State commits.

The new rankings caused a stir in the current team standings as Ohio State moved into second place behind Notre Dame by four one-thousandths of a point. It’s been continuous back-and-forth between the Buckeyes and the Irish for the top spot, and both programs have talented pledges in their respective classes.

Focusing on Ohio State, however, there are some commits in its 2023 class that received quite an adjustment following the latest On3 rankings adjustment.

Lettermen Row is breaking down three players from the newest On300 release who are rated higher by On3 compared to industry evaluators.

WR Noah Rogers

Noah Rogers received plenty of love in the latest On300 rankings. The newly-minted five-star Rolesville (Rolesville, North Carolina) wide receiver moved up 25 spots to No. 17 in the On3 ranking system. Rogers committed to Ohio State in June, and the 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass catcher completed another impressive haul by Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on the recruiting trail.

Rogers, while No. 17 in the On3 rankings, sees his next highest evaluation by 247sports (42). Following behind are ESPN (57) and Rivals (72)

CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt

It’s been a good summer for Calvin Simpson-Hunt, and it just keeps getting better. The four-star Waxahachie (Waxahachie, Texas) cornerback prospect flipped his longtime commitment from Texas Tech to Ohio State. Shortly after, he received an impressive boost in the On3 rankings from 107 to 42.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound prospect ranks 180 by 247sports and 185 by rivals, while being an unranked national prospect by ESPN. On3 is very high on the still-rising cornerback.

CB Jermaine Mathews

The biggest boost for an Ohio State commit goes to four-star Winton Woods (Cincinnati) cornerback Jermaine Mathews. Mathews was previously an unranked prospect in the On300, but after the latest evaluations, he jumped all the way into the top 100 at No. 68.

Mathews, who committed to the Buckeyes on July 1, is currently unranked by both ESPN and 247sports, while holding the No. 244 spot by Rivals.

AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
