LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another major blow to the City of Las Vegas in a drawn-out court battle that's already cost taxpayers millions of dollars. We're talking about the defunct Badlands golf course, which is about 250 acres of land nestled in Queensridge, a neighborhood that's home to some of the largest multi-million dollar mansions in the valley.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO