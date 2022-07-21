ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football finally has some stability at quarterback. What now?

By Jack Mathison about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIPcj_0gnaM41x00
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Continue reading this article and more from top writers, Limited Ads.

Comments / 0

Related
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Towns In Georgia We LOVE

There is so much to love about Georgia. Its juicy peaches, sweeping mountain vistas, cascading waterfalls, and mossy oaks. While places like Atlanta ‘burb Decatur and the ever-enlivening Athens are always top-of-list, it’s Georgia’s small town gems we’re mining for today. Thomasville has its roses; Elijay, its apples; and Covington, its Hollywood fame. Here are five more small towns in Georgia worthy of a road trip detour or a weekend getaway.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lake Oconee drowning victim identified

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Oconee. The department identified the victim as 18-year-old Juantavious Deshaun of Greensboro, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
GREENSBORO, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer

COVINGTON — A Loganville man was killed Thursday afternoon when the Ford Focus he was driving northbound on Ga. Highway 11 hit an approaching tractor-trailer head-on. The accident occurred at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday on Highway 11 near the intersection with Adams Circle.
LOGANVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#What Now#American Football#College Football
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved 'Lawn Man' killed in DeKalb County hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents in one DeKalb County community said they want answers after a man was hit and killed. "I feel sad, I’m not going to hear his voice. His big voice coming down the street, yelling ‘Lawn Man,’" Deanna Cauthen said. Cauthen is remembering...
accesswdun.com

Four arrests made in multiagency drug investigation

A traffic stop in Forsyth County on July 4, turned into a multi-agency drug and weapons investigation. Both a driver and his passenger were arrested by a Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy after he pulled a car over on Georgia Highway 400 on suspicion of DUI. According to a press release from the Johns Creek Police Department, 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two handguns were seized. One of the guns was stolen. Brian Vasquez, 28, of Roswell and Maria Romero Vega, 20, of Gainesville, are both facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to FOX5. Vasquez is facing two other charges, including theft by receiving and driving under the influence of drugs. Vega also faces an obstruction charge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
11Alive

Man found shot along I-75 S after Flat Shoals Road incident, authorities say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators believe a car found along I-75 near Cleveland Avenue had been involved in a shooting incident on Flat Shoals Road, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to the 3600-block of Flat Shoals Road Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m. in...
WGAU

Athens police blotter includes fentanyl, meth, and a body in a truck

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an accused drug trafficker: suspect Cartavious Sanders is 30 years old, from Athens. Agents with the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force say he was caught with cocaine and upwards of two thousand doses of fentanyl during a raid at an apartment on Carriage Court in Athens. Police say 27 year-old Terinesha Wise was also arrested, caught with what the drug agents say was methamphetamine.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man charged with murder in Fentanyl overdose investigation

On July 18, The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office charged 34-year-old Joshua Arnes Maney with felony murder. The Gainesville native was charged in connection with a fentanyl overdose death that occurred in Lumpkin County, in November 2021. An investigation was conducted by the GBI-ARDEO with the assistance of the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Think before you wire; Gainesville Police Department warns residents of rental scams

The Gainesville Police Department has reported an increase in rental scams, and are warning residents to think twice before sending money. Scammers typically will “rent” a property that they do not own or have the authority to rent. They try to sign interested tenants as quickly as possible, before the unassuming tenants realize the property does not exist.
GAINESVILLE, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy