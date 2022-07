A couple was arrested over the weekend after police say they left their child inside of a car while they drank at the Clevelander hotel on Miami Beach. Detectives said 33-year-old Osman Karatas and 32-year-old Sevda Karatas tried bringing the 3-year-old into the bar early Sunday morning but were turned away by security because kids aren’t allowed there.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO