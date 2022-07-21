ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Double Shooting in Antioch Leaves 1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed and one was in critical condition early Thursday...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 7

Related
CBS Sacramento

Victim Killed In South Sacramento Hit-And-Run Over The Weekend Was 17

SACRAMENTO — Investigators have released new details in a south Sacramento hit-and-run that left one person dead and three other victims hospitalized on Saturday. The California Highway Patrol said the victim was a 17-year-old boy. He was hit while walking along Stockton Boulevard with two women — ages 33 and 56 — who suffered minor to moderate injuries. Authorities say the 29-year-old driver, Marquis Leon Johnson, failed to stop for a red light and hit the front of another vehicle before striking the trio on a sidewalk. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was an 83-year-old woman who was also hospitalized for minor injuries, the CHP said. Following the collision, the suspect left and then changed into other clothes before getting into another car. Investigators found Johnson by pinging the ankle bracelet he was spotted wearing by witnesses. Additionally, investigators said an acquaintance of Johnson’s said the vehicle involved in the collision was theirs and was stolen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early morning shootout near SF General leaves homes, cars riddled with bullets

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brazen shootout in the Mission District left multiple homes, cars and a school riddled with bullet holes and abruptly woke neighbors early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:23 am near 25th and Utah Streets, just blocks away from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.Officers say more than 100 rounds were fired and dozens of shell casings were found on the street.Neighbors told KPIX some of the gunfire was so loud that it sent them ducking for cover inside their homes. KPIX 5 cameras got a look inside one of the homes where bullets went through the walls.A total of four homes were hit, but no one inside was injured, authorities said.Police said two people showed up separately with injuries at the hospital on their own. They were expected to survive. The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.  Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian killed in Hayward car crash

Hayward police say they responded to a single-car crash involving a pedestrian near Tennyson Road and Dickens Ave. on Saturday. Officers say the pedestrian, a 45-year-old male was hit by the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car remained on the. scene and was...
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Partial Telegraph Ave. closure in Berkeley due to vehicle crash

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police are advising the public to avoid area of Telegraph Avenue and Derby Street Monday evening, due to a vehicle crash. According to police, the crash has led to the closure of Telegraph between Ward and Carleton, as well as closed Derby between Dana and Regent.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Antioch#Violent Crime
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead in Antioch Fire: Officials

A structure fire turned deadly late Monday in Antioch, firefighters said. Contra Costa County fire officials said crews arrived at 8:02 p.m. on the 3300 block of Serpentine Drive and located one victim at the scene, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire was under control by 8:31 p.m.,...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Found Dead of Apparent Stabbing on Saturday Morning

Police in Hayward are investigating the apparent stabbing death of a man on Saturday morning. Officers arrived in the 24000 block of Amador Street at approximately 7:57 a.m. after receiving reports of a "man down," police said. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was unresponsive and had sustained...
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Problematic customer caught on camera rampaging at East Bay bakery

A customer at a Pittsburg bakery became enraged and attacked workers. He was accused of not following COVID protocol at the bakery before, but claimed that was his twin brother. The bakery employees let him buy bread, but he was reminded not to come back. That's what triggered the self-proclaimed military man. Employees suffered injuries in the attack.
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Make Arrest In West Sacramento Homicide Cold Case

WEST SACRAMENTO – Police have arrested a man in connection with a West Sacramento homicide cold case. On July 23, West Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested 59-year-old Robert Spurlin Jr. for killing Monica Elise Turknett back over 12 years ago. On June 13, 2009, West Sacramento police were called out to a residence after receiving reports of a deceased woman. When officers arrived a credit: West Sac PD t the scene, they reportedly found Turknett’s body inside the residence. Spurlin Jr. was Turknett’s roommate at the time. Detectives then investigated the homicide for over a decade but the case remained unsolved. Then, in April 2022, the Department’s reviewed the case and picked back up on the investigation. Over the course of the next three months, detectives gathered additional information and interviewed those who knew Turknett. This information eventually led to detectives arresting Spurlin Jr. on July 23. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the West Sacramento Police Department.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 2 others injured by gunfire in Marin

MARIN, Calif. - One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Marin Sunday morning. The Marin County Sheriff was called to the scene Cole Drive in Marin City at 10:30 a.m. where more than one person was suffering from gunshot wounds. A spokesperson for the...
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County shootings: Fatal victim identified as Oakland man

Marin County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the person killed in a shooting that left two others injured over the weekend. Investigators said 42-year-old Michael Arthur Rogers II of Oakland was fatally shot in Marin City on Sunday morning. : Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park.
KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal shooting in Fairfield during making of ‘rap video,’ police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead on Friday in Fairfield after a shooting in the 1700 block of Enterprise Driver, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area at around 11:15 p.m. and found a man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was also shot and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Pennsylvania Woman Diasia Sease Found Shot Dead In Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives investigating the shooting death of a Pennsylvania woman at a Modesto hotel have made an arrest. The Modesto Police Department said Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, of Stockton, was taken into custody Saturday in connection to the death of Diasia Sease, 22, whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the Best Western hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday, July 20. Franklin was arrested in Stockton during a traffic stop. Investigators served a search warrant at his home and located two guns and additional evidence linking him to Sease’s death, police said. At this time, it is unclear if Franklin and Sease knew each other or what the motive in the shooting was.
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigate two separate deadly shootings Friday

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened on Friday, according to authorities.The first incident happened just after 12 p.m. on the 9700 block of C Street where police where called to investigate a male that was unresponsive. Arriving officers found an adult male Oakland resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Units from the Oakland Fire Department also responded to the scene and pronounced male victim deceased. The victim's identification is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.Police said the second homicide happened  just after 7 p.m. on the 900 block of 82nd Avenue....
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Collision on Charter Way in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department reported a serious injury crash on Charter Way and Tillie Lewis Drive on the afternoon of July 21, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. and was said to have involved a black Honda Civic sedan and a silver Acura sedan. Details on...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy