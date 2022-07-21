ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Sleeps Next to Her 11-Year-Old Son

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heTud_0gnaL9Tn00

Although her son Bear Blu is close to entering his teenage years, “Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone says she still sleeps next to her 11-year-old child.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen Fisher Podcast, Alicia Silverstone joked she’s likely going to be in trouble with mommy-shamers for her “following nature” approach to parenting. “Bear and I still sleep together. If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are wild animals. If you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten. So it’s not ideal for the baby to be over there.”

Alicia Silverstone also said she really doesn’t care about the mommy-shamers and calls herself a “natural mama” as well as a “loving mama” by focusing on communication and ditching TV from her home.

“I believe in love, I believe in nature,” Alicia Silverstone continued about the criticism she is bound to receive. “And our society is scared of nature and scared of love. The things I’m doing I’m not inventing, I didn’t invent any of it. I would love to take credit for all of it but it’s not me unfortunately, it’s just me following nature.”

Silverstone went on to add that she’s wanting to do what is the healthiest for her son at every turn. “So every choice I make is either built on instinct or deep research.”

The actress previously sparked controversy when she revealed 10 years ago that she fed her son by pre-chewing his food and passing the food from her mouth to his. She also said she rarely used diapers while potty-training her at six-months-old. She refuses to raise her voice at him as well. Silverstone shares Bear Blu with her former husband, Christopher Jarecki, to who she was married from 2005 to 2018.

Alicia Silverstone Said She Watched Her Son’s ‘Cues’ When It Came to Potty Training Him

Meanwhile, Alicia Silverstone reflected on how she potty trained her son. She revealed that she would focus on his “cues” to go to the bathroom. “It’s so awesome, it’s so easy. When I was done feeding him, he would go to the bathroom in the toilet. When he woke up from a nap, he went to the bathroom.”

Alicia Silverstone also explained that at one point she had to watch her son while he was naked to look for cues. “The cues part for me was really fun because I thought that he was flirting with me because he would do this little smile. That’s when he had to pee.”

Alicia Silverstone then spoke about how her ex-husband reacted to her approach to parenting. “He loved it,” Silverstone claimed. “He was like ‘this works!’”

In regards to disciplining, Alicia Silverstone stated she’s never had a need to raise her voice. “I never yell at him and I say sorry a lot.”

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Jason Momoa Involved in Major Head-On Crash With Motorcycle

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was involved in a car collision with a motorcycle on Sunday. However, no one is seriously injured, TMZ reports. Law enforcement officials told the outlet that the actor was driving on Old Topanga Canyon Road around the Calabasas area earlier today. At one point during the ride, a biker driving in the opposite direction made contact with Momoa’s vehicle as they rounded a curve.
CALABASAS, CA
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner Net Worth Revealed

Most sports fans knew of Brittney Griner because she’s one of the WNBA’s biggest stars, figuratively and literally. However, the 6’9″ center has been introduced to millions of people around the world because of her ongoing detainment in Russia. Authorities arrested Griner at a Moscow airport...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Silverstone
Person
Christopher Jarecki
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleeps#Inventing
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Says He Got ‘Screwed’ by the Show, Was Setup to Lose

More than 15 years after Jordin Sparks won season 6 of “American Idol,” runner-up Blake Lewis is finally sharing his thoughts about coming in at second place. Prior to the 20th Anniversary celebration for “American Idol,” Lewis recalled feeling like he was screwed as soon as he heard the final song he had to sing for the show’s season 6. He told Insider that both he and Sparks had to sing the same song on the finale that was chosen as part of the show’s first national songwriting contest. Upon hearing “This Is My Now” for the first time, Lewis admitted he felt like it was written for Sparks.
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
Outsider.com

Kid Rock’s Post After Canceling His North Dakota Concert Has Social Media All Fired Up

Kid Rock sounded off on his official Twitter after abruptly canceling a concert at the North Dakota State Fair. The “Bawitdaba” singer upset fans with his last-second no-show due to dangerous winds. Reportedly, fans had been waiting for more than two hours for Rock to take the stage. However, following a performance by opening act Night Ranger, a Ward County Sheriff’s Department deputy announced the show was over. After canceling the show, Kid Rock made a statement on Twitter.
MINOT, ND
Outsider.com

America’s Got Talent Gives Unanimous Golden Buzzer to Amazing Country Girl Group

America’s Got Talent ended its Tuesday auditions with clouds of golden confetti to celebrate the audaciously fierce Chapel Hart, a country girl group from Mississippi. Chapel Hart is a family affair. The group features two sisters and their cousin who grew up singing in church down in Poplarville, Miss. And they were so amazing in their audition that the four judges plus host Terry Crews tweaked the America’s Got Talent rules. Usually, each judge gets to use one golden buzzer to select an act to go straight to the live shows. But this time, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara joined Crews for a collective and unanimous slam of the buzzer.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

514K+
Followers
55K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy