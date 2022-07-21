ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican lawmaker demands Bill Gates testifies before agriculture committee over his farmland purchases

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Bill Gates at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
  • Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota demanded Bill Gates testify over his farmland purchases.
  • He told the House Agriculture Committee it shouldn't ignore the amount of farmland Gates owns.
  • Johnson questioned Gates' plans since the billionaire said countries like the US shouldn't eat meat.

