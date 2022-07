Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office spent three days last week training teachers from across the parish, in our Active Shooter Response Training. The training was offered by Sheriff Soignet through the Terrebonne Parish School Board, as a way to effectively train teachers in not only what first responders will do in an Active Shooter incident, but also to prepare them for effective ways to protective themselves and their students during an attack.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO