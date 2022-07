RIDGE, Md. – At some point during the school year and summer, you may begin to consider the possibility of having your children care for themselves throughout the day. Self-care can be a rewarding experience for children who are ready for it. It can help them develop independence and responsibility and can give them confidence in their own abilities. However, if your child is not ready, self-care can be a frightening and potentially dangerous situation.

