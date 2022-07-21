ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 people Injured after a traffic collision in Bel Air Area (Los Angeles, CA)

 5 days ago

2 people Injured after a traffic collision in Bel Air Area (Los Angeles, CA)

On Wednesday, two people suffered injuries following a crash in Bel Air Area. As per the initial information, the traffic collision was reported at around 8:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of West Sunset Boulevard [...]

