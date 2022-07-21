Swimming back open at some Connecticut beaches

A New Jersey family grieving the loss of their mother is filing a massive lawsuit against Central Funeral Home of Ridgefield. The Kim family says the funeral home placed the wrong body in the casket -- and the mistake wasn’t realized until moments after their mother was lowered into the ground.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed a 5-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool on Hampshire Drive in Deptford Township. He was discovered in the in-ground pool Monday around 5:30 p.m., the prosecutor's office says. Efforts were made to revive him. The child was taken by ambulance to Cooper...
State police are probing a fatal crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike. Troopers responded to a crash around 3:28 a.m. on the Turnpike south on the inner roadway milepost 71.1 in Cranbury Township. According to a preliminary investigation, a BMW and Mercedes passenger car were traveling on the Turnpike...
Comments / 0