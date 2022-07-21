ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Confirmed for Today’s WWE NXT UK Episode (7/21/22)

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon on Peacock in the US and WWE Network internationally, the...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Speculation on Sasha Banks and Naomi Possibly Returning to WWE

Following Vince McMahon’s departure from the company, there is a lot of hope within WWE regarding potential improvements. The commentary on Friday’s SmackDown had a notable change as the announcers appeared a little more at ease during the broadcast. When Xavier Woods sat in with the announcers, he made note of ROH and NJPW. If Vince was still in charge, the references to the other promotions would not have been permitted.
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Asked Rey Mysterio if Konnan Had a Cocaine Problem

In his most recent podcast, Konnan praised Vince McMahon for all that he had done for wrestling over the years, but added that now that Vince has retired, WWE will be stronger going forward:. “I think WWE will be a lot better because of these people that are there with...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Stars Considering WWE When Their Contracts Expire, Shane McMahon

Numerous changes are anticipated to come to WWE as a result of Triple H’s appointment as Head of Talent Relations and Nick Khan’s appointment as co-CEO alongside Stephanie McMahon. Many former performers who had issues with creative or Vince McMahon’s management style will likely consider WWE once again.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isla Dawn
Person
Dave Mastiff
PWMania

Backstage News on Why WWE RAW Kicked Off With The Miz and Logan Paul Brawling

Logan Paul and The Miz got into a fight as officials tried to keep them apart during the opening moments of Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Before RAW went live, the angle saw Paul appear with a microphone to call Miz out, and the brawl started there. Later, Paul hosted his debut ImpaulsiveTV episode until Maryse awkwardly cut him off. The Miz ultimately crashed the segment, which resulted to Miz and Ciampa beating Paul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

Tony Khan Addresses His Tweet Referencing Vince McMahon’s Retirement

As PWMania.com previously reported, several people in the wrestling business, including AEW President Tony Khan, responded to Vince McMahon’s retirement. After the 2022 ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, Khan addressed his tweet in which he referred to himself as the “longest-tenured CEO” in professional wrestling. “I was...
WWE
PWMania

Tully Blanchard No Longer with AEW/ROH

It appears like Tully Blanchard has left AEW/ROH. It was revealed last night during the pre-show for Death Before Dishonor that Prince Nana had purchased the wrestlers’ contracts from Tully Blanchard Enterprises. Then Nana changed the faction’s name to The Embassy, the name he has used since 2003 to lead the ROH faction.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa Beach, Florida 7/23/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the Cocoa Armory in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer and Dante Chen. Street Fight For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) (c) defeated Pretty Deadly...
COCOA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Nxt Uk#Wwe Network#Combat
PWMania

WWE Star Reassigned to NXT 2.0 With a New Look (Photos)

Another WWE main roster star has been reassigned to NXT 2.0. Commander Azeez went out with Cora Jade at Saturday night’s live event in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and he appears to be her bodyguard. Sanga and Ivy Nyle defeated Azeez and Jade in a tag team match. It’s possible...
COCOA BEACH, FL
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (7/27/22)

AEW Dynamite will take place from DCU Center in Worcester, MA this Wednesday night. According to WrestleTix, 5,739 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/25/22), leaving 1,182 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 6,921. Here is the current card for the show:. –...
WORCESTER, MA
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/25/22) SummerSlam Go-Home Episode

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight. Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary will be celebrated on tonight’s highly anticipated RAW. Rey will team up with Dominik Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are reportedly expected to be at tonight’s RAW but their appearance has not been confirmed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

WWE Live Event Results From Bridgeport, CT 7/23/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Live event at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE RAW Women’s Championship. Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka and Carmella. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match. The Uso’s (Jimmy Uso and Jey...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

What’s Going Right with WWE NXT 2.0

Hello everyone. I’m Justin C. I’m the host of the two new podcasts on PWMania: The Hot Tag and Watching Rasslin Podcast. Before I started doing strictly podcasts I wrote for a handful of sites. I would bounce back and forth between column pieces and retro PPV reviews. Well, I’ve decided to get back into that on PWMania!
WWE
PWMania

No Major Changes Expected in WWE Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Now that Vince McMahon has left the company, the WWE booking has fans and performers excited. As PWMania.com previously reported, the company’s co-CEOs will be Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon. On Friday’s SmackDown episode, there were already a few minor adjustments. When conducting scripted promos, the talent seemed more natural because the commentators were not subject to the customary restrictions. Additionally, while providing commentary during the match between The Viking Raiders and the duo of Jinder Mahal and Shanky, Xavier Woods addressed New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.
WWE
PWMania

Final Card for Tonight’s NJPW High Alert TV Tapings

NJPW is in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Grady Cole Center tonight for their NJPW High Alert event that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:. No DQ Match. Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado. KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley. FTR and Alex...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PWMania

Mandy Rose Says She “100%” Wants to Return to the Main WWE Roster

Mandy Rose returned to the WWE NXT brand a year ago, and since then, she has risen to the top of the women’s division. She retained her title as NXT Women’s Champion after winning it at NXT Halloween Havoc in October 2021. Rose recently spoke with WWE After...
WWE
PWMania

Progress Wrestling Chapter 136: 24/7 Show Report (7/24/22)

PROGRESS WRESTLING – CHAPTER 136 – 24/7 – Sunday 24th July 2022. CHRIS RIDGEWAY AND KANJI RETAIN PROGRESS SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIPS. SUNSHINE MACHINE CONTINUE TO SHINE IN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP WIN. NICK WAYNE MAKES UK and EUROPEAN DEBUT WITH STUNNING VICTORY. PROGRESS Wrestling made a glorious return to...
WWE
PWMania

Kevin Nash Says AEW Seems Dated, “Has a Very WCW Thunder Feel,” Praises Several Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the AEW product on his Kliq This podcast. “It just seems dated. It has a very WCW Thunder feel when I watch it. I watched [Chris] Jericho on that and I’ve always thought Chris was a great performer. I thought when they brought Punk in, I really liked the fact that every guy Phil [CM Punk] worked with, Phil gave 80% of the match to. Phil made everybody before he beat them. He was very professional. I like his style. They both work an older school style.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW From MSG “Largely Written” Before Vince McMahon Retired

This week’s broadcast of WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden was the first episode to air following Vince McMahon’s retirement. The show’s script was discussed on Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. “This is probably not the show to judge anything by, because this show...
WWE
PWMania

Valerie Loureda Debuts at WWE NXT Live Event (Photo)

In order to follow her dream of becoming a professional wrestler, Valerie Loureda left mixed martial arts earlier this month and signed a multi-year contract with WWE. The former Bellator MMA fighter made her debut at Saturday’s (July 23, 2022) NXT 2.0 live event in Cocoa, Florida, after reporting to the WWE Performance Center earlier this month. She cut a promo but didn’t participate in any wrestling. You can check out a photo from her NXT 2.0 debut below:
COCOA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy