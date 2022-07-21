Confirmed for Today’s WWE NXT UK Episode (7/21/22)

Now that Vince McMahon has left the company, the WWE booking has fans and performers excited. As PWMania.com previously reported, the company’s co-CEOs will be Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon. On Friday’s SmackDown episode, there were already a few minor adjustments. When conducting scripted promos, the talent seemed more natural because the commentators were not subject to the customary restrictions. Additionally, while providing commentary during the match between The Viking Raiders and the duo of Jinder Mahal and Shanky, Xavier Woods addressed New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO