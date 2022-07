Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Joe will take a seat for the second time in the series after going 1-for-9 since the break. Yonathan Daza, Garrett Hampson, and Randal Grichuk will start across the Rockies' outfield on Monday night. Charlie Blackmon will be the designated hitter and replace Joe as the leadoff man.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO