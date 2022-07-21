Latest News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The changes WWE will likely undergo following Vince McMahon’s retirement was addressed by Wade Keller during a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show. Although changes are expected and fans may notice Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon’s marks, Keller warned against expecting the show to be totally revamped. Vince is still the main shareholder, and since he still has some influence, he’s not someone you want to upset. Fans shouldn’t anticipate seeing Shane McMahon return to the company because he and Stephanie don’t get along, Keller noted, adding that Stephanie does have her own ideas for the product.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO