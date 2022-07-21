ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE SmackDown will take place from TD Garden in Boston, MA this Friday night. According to...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PWMania

Speculation on Sasha Banks and Naomi Possibly Returning to WWE

Following Vince McMahon’s departure from the company, there is a lot of hope within WWE regarding potential improvements. The commentary on Friday’s SmackDown had a notable change as the announcers appeared a little more at ease during the broadcast. When Xavier Woods sat in with the announcers, he made note of ROH and NJPW. If Vince was still in charge, the references to the other promotions would not have been permitted.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speculates How WWE Convinced Brock Lesnar to Return Following Walkout

During his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. The moment it was announced that Vince McMahon was leaving the WWE, Brock Lesnar reportedly left last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Later, Lesnar made his way back to the building and made an appearance in the closing segment where he laid out Theory.
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Asked Rey Mysterio if Konnan Had a Cocaine Problem

In his most recent podcast, Konnan praised Vince McMahon for all that he had done for wrestling over the years, but added that now that Vince has retired, WWE will be stronger going forward:. “I think WWE will be a lot better because of these people that are there with...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Vince McMahon is Unlikely to Ever Return to WWE

Speculation that Vince McMahon would return to WWE after his scandals are no longer in the spotlight was addressed by Wade Keller during a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show. According to Keller, McMahon is truly gone, and his return is not anticipated. He continued by saying that it doesn’t seem like the decision to name Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs is a cover for a later comeback.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
PWMania

AEW Stars Considering WWE When Their Contracts Expire, Shane McMahon

Numerous changes are anticipated to come to WWE as a result of Triple H’s appointment as Head of Talent Relations and Nick Khan’s appointment as co-CEO alongside Stephanie McMahon. Many former performers who had issues with creative or Vince McMahon’s management style will likely consider WWE once again.
WWE
PWMania

Jonathan Gresham ‘Cusses Out’ Tony Khan and Asks for His AEW/ROH Release

Jonathan Gresham has reportedly asked for his AEW/ROH release. As PWMania.com previously reported, at the 2022 Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor PPV, Jonathan Gresham lost the ROH World Championship to AEW’s Claudio Castagnoli. Due to the company’s alleged lack of communication before the PPV, Gresham reportedly felt disrespected....
WWE
PWMania

Shane McMahon Not Expected to Rejoin WWE, Not on Good Terms With Stephanie

The changes WWE will likely undergo following Vince McMahon’s retirement was addressed by Wade Keller during a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show. Although changes are expected and fans may notice Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon’s marks, Keller warned against expecting the show to be totally revamped. Vince is still the main shareholder, and since he still has some influence, he’s not someone you want to upset. Fans shouldn’t anticipate seeing Shane McMahon return to the company because he and Stephanie don’t get along, Keller noted, adding that Stephanie does have her own ideas for the product.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Liv Morgan
PWMania

Backstage News on Why WWE RAW Kicked Off With The Miz and Logan Paul Brawling

Logan Paul and The Miz got into a fight as officials tried to keep them apart during the opening moments of Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Before RAW went live, the angle saw Paul appear with a microphone to call Miz out, and the brawl started there. Later, Paul hosted his debut ImpaulsiveTV episode until Maryse awkwardly cut him off. The Miz ultimately crashed the segment, which resulted to Miz and Ciampa beating Paul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (7/27/22)

AEW Dynamite will take place from DCU Center in Worcester, MA this Wednesday night. According to WrestleTix, 5,739 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/25/22), leaving 1,182 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 6,921. Here is the current card for the show:. –...
WORCESTER, MA
PWMania

Kevin Dunn Didn’t Believe Becky Lynch Was Attractive Enough to Be Champion

After WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production, Kevin Dunn, opposed to the accent of then-WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, the hashtag #FireKevinDunn trended in October 2016. At the time, fans were demanding for his departure because they were concerned that Dunn’s connections to Vince McMahon would...
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Addresses His Tweet Referencing Vince McMahon’s Retirement

As PWMania.com previously reported, several people in the wrestling business, including AEW President Tony Khan, responded to Vince McMahon’s retirement. After the 2022 ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, Khan addressed his tweet in which he referred to himself as the “longest-tenured CEO” in professional wrestling. “I was...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Latest News#Wrestletix
PWMania

Tully Blanchard No Longer with AEW/ROH

It appears like Tully Blanchard has left AEW/ROH. It was revealed last night during the pre-show for Death Before Dishonor that Prince Nana had purchased the wrestlers’ contracts from Tully Blanchard Enterprises. Then Nana changed the faction’s name to The Embassy, the name he has used since 2003 to lead the ROH faction.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa Beach, Florida 7/23/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the Cocoa Armory in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer and Dante Chen. Street Fight For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) (c) defeated Pretty Deadly...
COCOA BEACH, FL
PWMania

WWE Star Reassigned to NXT 2.0 With a New Look (Photos)

Another WWE main roster star has been reassigned to NXT 2.0. Commander Azeez went out with Cora Jade at Saturday night’s live event in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and he appears to be her bodyguard. Sanga and Ivy Nyle defeated Azeez and Jade in a tag team match. It’s possible...
COCOA BEACH, FL
PWMania

What Triple H Said to WWE Talent About the New Regime at Pre-RAW Meeting

Before Monday night’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, WWE management met with the talent. According to Fightful Select, Triple H, the new WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative, oversaw the meeting and spoke. According to talent sources, the meeting went incredibly well and there was a lot of optimism among other employees about the change in creativity.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

GCW Files for New Trademark

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) filed a new trademark on July 21st. The filing is for “Fight Forever” for entertainment services. Here is the description:. “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

New Match Revealed for GCW Sanctified Event

Blake Christian and Joe Lando will square off at Game Changer Wrestling’s (GCW) Sanctified event on Friday, August 19, at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. The only other confirmed match for the event is Effy vs. George South. There are numerous people listed as appearing, including Nick...
CONCORD, NC
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/25/22) SummerSlam Go-Home Episode

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight. Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary will be celebrated on tonight’s highly anticipated RAW. Rey will team up with Dominik Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are reportedly expected to be at tonight’s RAW but their appearance has not been confirmed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

No Major Changes Expected in WWE Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Now that Vince McMahon has left the company, the WWE booking has fans and performers excited. As PWMania.com previously reported, the company’s co-CEOs will be Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon. On Friday’s SmackDown episode, there were already a few minor adjustments. When conducting scripted promos, the talent seemed more natural because the commentators were not subject to the customary restrictions. Additionally, while providing commentary during the match between The Viking Raiders and the duo of Jinder Mahal and Shanky, Xavier Woods addressed New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy