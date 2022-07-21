ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lusby, MD

Investigators Seek Suspects In Stabbing Outside Lusby Restaurant

By Zak Failla
 5 days ago
Atomic Seafood on Town Square Drive in Lusby Photo Credit: atomicseafood.com

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying suspects involved in a stabbing at a popular Calvert County restaurant.

On Wednesday, July 20, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they attempt to locate suspects involved in a fight involving a large group of people at Atomic Seafood in Lusby earlier this month.

Members of the sheriff’s office patrol bureau responded to the restaurant on Saturday, July 2, when a fight broke out involving several suspects, one of whom was brandishing a knife.

During the incident, investigators said that two victims were “seriously cut (or) stabbed during the altercation” outside the restaurant.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbings has been asked to contact Det. Josh Buck at the Calvert County Sheriff's Office by calling (410) 535-2800 ext. 2765 or emailing Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov.

