9 of the best outfits from 'When Harry Met Sally'

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally." Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

"When Harry Met Sally" premiered 33 years ago on July 21, 1989.

The romantic comedy has been lauded for its witty writing and iconic fall fashion moments.

Many of the best outfits from "When Harry Met Sally" feature sweaters and blazers.

Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally." Netflix

The first outfit that Sally wears in the movie gives us insight into her character.

Sally is originally portrayed as an uptight girl who likes things a very certain way. She wears an outfit in keeping with collegiate fashion trends of the 1970s, including feathered hair, knee-high socks, and a cardigan over a pale yellow button-up shirt.

Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally." Netflix

The next time we see Sally, she embodies 1980s fashion in a tweed blazer, white shirt, and red necktie.

The outfit is more polished and mature, perhaps due to the fact that she's no longer in college and is dating a high-powered lawyer.

Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally." Netflix

When Harry and Sally reconnect at a book store, she wears a more casual look.

She pairs a brown structured blazer with a red turtleneck, glasses, jeans, and short boots.

Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally." Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

In one of the most iconic outfits from the movie, Sally wears a brown velvet bowler hat, a floral printed shirt, pants, and a grey tweed blazer.

She pairs the look with a pair of black leather gloves and a matching messenger bag. After telling Harry she plans to wear the outfit on a date, he remarks, "you should wear skirts more, you look really good in skirts."

Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally." Netflix

At a New Year's Eve party, Sally wears a black off-the-shoulder dress with sheer tights and black kitten heels.

The dress features a ruffled skirt perfectly in keeping with 1980s fashion. According to Vogue , "the '80s were a boom time for shoulders of all varieties," from off-the-shoulder tops and dresses to shoulder pads and structured jackets.

Billy Crystal in "When Harry Met Sally." Netflix

Harry keeps his style simple and casual throughout the movie, often opting for button-ups and sweaters.

This white fisherman sweater is one of Harry's more dressed-up looks. He pairs it with a fitted pair of jeans and white sneakers.

Carrie Fisher in "When Harry Met Sally." Netflix

Marie wears a sleeveless black turtleneck and grey pants when Harry and Sally come over to her and Jess's apartment.

She pairs the casual look with gold jewelry and white sneakers.

Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally." Netflix

At a dinner party, Sally wears her most colorful outfit from the movie.

Her pale pink dress features a scalloped neckline that shows off her perfectly crimped hair.

Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally." Netflix

Sally's bridesmaid dress adds just the right amount of drama to the iconic scene in which she slaps Harry for saying that sleeping together didn't "mean everything."

The dress is floor-length and features swatches of dark emerald green and black, a sweetheart neckline, and puff sleeves.

"When Harry Met Sally" is available to stream on HBO Max with a monthly subscription: