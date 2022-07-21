The Newport Fishing Pier will be closed to the public at 4:00 pm on Friday, July 22.

Boca Raton is welcoming a slew of new restaurants west of 95 adjacent to Town Center Mall in the city’s upcoming dining complex dubbed “Restaurant Row.” Two local favorites, El Camino and Pubbelly Sushi, have already been announced but more recently Fiolina Pasta House was announced as the third restaurant to occupy the space. Chef Fabio Trabocchi, who created his flagship, Michelin-starred restaurant in Washington D.C., is bringing his culinary talents to Boca with his newest Italian concept. Set to open next year, the 7,000 square-foot space will also house a market.
