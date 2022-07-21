ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

The Newport Fishing Pier will be closed to the public at 4:00 pm on Friday, July 22.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Newport Fishing Pier will be closed...

bocamag.com

Restaurant Row Announces New Restaurant

Boca Raton is welcoming a slew of new restaurants west of 95 adjacent to Town Center Mall in the city’s upcoming dining complex dubbed “Restaurant Row.” Two local favorites, El Camino and Pubbelly Sushi, have already been announced but more recently Fiolina Pasta House was announced as the third restaurant to occupy the space. Chef Fabio Trabocchi, who created his flagship, Michelin-starred restaurant in Washington D.C., is bringing his culinary talents to Boca with his newest Italian concept. Set to open next year, the 7,000 square-foot space will also house a market.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Raw chicken stored in plastic bags, roaches crawling on prep table shut down four restaurants

Raw chicken stored in plastic bags and roaches crawling near food were some of the violations that shut down four restaurants in South Florida. Galuppi’s on the Green in Pompano Beach, Griot Caribbean Take Out in West Palm Beach, Antojo Latino in Royal Palm Beach and Krave Lounge in Sunrise were among the restaurants shut down last week.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Florida Lifestyle
BOCANEWSNOW

POOL REPORT: These Pools Are Unsatisfactory In Boca Raton and Delray Beach

Florida Health Department Inspects… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The following swimming pools were rated “unsatisfactory” by inspectors from the Florida Department of Health during routine inspections over the past several weeks. The “unsatisfactory” rating is accurate at the time it was issued. We […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS News

Future USS Fort Lauderdale sails into Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE - The future USS Fort Lauderdale sailed into Port Everglades on Monday morning. The US Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship will be commissioned at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th during an invitation-only ceremony. It will be the first U.S. Navy ship named for the City of Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Southern Guide

3 of the cheapest neighborhoods to live in Miami, FL

Few other cities in the United States can match the beautiful beaches, rich culture, and year-round pleasant weather of Miami. Because of all of these outstanding attractions, millions of people travel to the city to experience its delights firsthand, and many more migrate to enjoy the city on a more permanent basis. If you are one of the people who plan to settle here and call it a permanent home whether for a year or two or for the rest of your life, this article is for you.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

U.S. News & World Report Names Holy Cross Health a High Performing Hospital for Eight Conditions and one of the Top 10 hospitals in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale Metro Area

July 26, 2022 − U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Holy Cross Health as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for eight conditions. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

