The Nikolas Cruz penatly trial continues into its second week. Friday marked Day 5 with testimony from officers responding to the scene. "I started on the west side stairwell, on the third floor, and we went all the way down to the east side, grabbed Anthony [Borges], and we brought him all the way back to the west side," said Broward Sheriff's Sgt. Richard Vandereens as he took the stand describing what he saw when he entered the 3rd floor of the building where Cruz went on his deadly shooting spree. He says he saw a student-later identified as Anthony Bourges who was raising his hand signaling he needed help.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO