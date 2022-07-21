ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volvo from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul Selling in Mecum's Harrisburg Sale

By Elizabeth Puckett
 5 days ago
Are you the one who knocks?

It would be safe to say that collecting 1998 Volvo V70 Wagons might appeal to somewhat of a niche market, unless that car has a story to tell. This particular 1998 Volvo V70 Wagon probably has to most stories to tell of any like it, since it was used, and frequently on camera, for the AMC hit show series Breaking Bad, as well as the hit Better Call Saul. Heading to the Mecum Harrisburg Sale, you can take home Gus Fring’s unassuming, ‘bad guy mobile’ and add it to your collection.

If you watched Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, you know all about Mr. Gus Fring and his dynamic character. If you don’t, we’re not offering any spoiler alerts because the shows are older than my kids at this point. Gus went out of his way to keep up the appearance of being an average guy, with a nice life, average wardrobe, running a chicken joint, and driving around a family-guy station wagon. But Gus was a very bad guy, hidden under mediocrity in plain site. This 1998 Volvo V70 Wagon is an integral part of Guy Fring’s disguise, and while we certainly don’t want you trafficking meth, it would make a great collection piece that will have everyone you know talking.

After filming ended, the car was gifted to Giancarlo Esposito, the guy who played Gus, and real life nice guy. It’s now up for grabs, and is powered by a 2.3-liter 5-cylinder engine, backed by an automatic transmission. It has power steering, disc brakes, power windows, power locks, and powered driver’s seat - all nice creature comforts, but we all know the highlight of the appeal of this Volvo. See it here.

