Reisterstown, MD

Franklin Middle School closing early due to lack of A/C

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Franklin Middle School is closing early Thursday due to a lack of air conditioning, Baltimore County Public Schools said.

The school located on Cockeys Mill Road in Reisterstown is closing at 9:45 a.m. because of the issue, Baltimore County Public Schools said.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s Thursday afternoon with heat index values expected to hit the triple digits.

CBS Baltimore

Man honored for heroism during 2018 Ellicott City flood with tree dedication ceremony

BALTIMORE -- People attended a tree dedication ceremony in Howard County on Saturday to honor a man who died trying to rescue someone from the flood waters that ravaged Ellicott City in 2018.Eddison Hermond died while trying to help rescue a woman and her cat behind La Palapa Grill & Cantina while churning, brown waters ripped through Ellicott City's flood-prone downtown. "Eddison was taken too soon by his courageous and unselfish acts during the Ellicott City flood," Blossoms of Hope board chair Joe Barbera said.Vera Simmons, the senior director of community outreach and events for Blossoms of Hope, described Hermond...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
