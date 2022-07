Update at 1 p.m. Monday: 80 firefighters battle storm, clogged hydrant, explosions, more in overnight Camillus fire. Update at 9 p.m. Monday: A GoFundMe has been created for the Camillus family who lost nearly all its possession in the fire overnight. According to the fundraising page, Domenick and Pam Losurdo, and their son Dom were asleep when the fire started. A neighbor saw the fire and banged on their door, helping the Losurdos escape uninjured. The GoFundMe has so far raised more than $10,000.

CAMILLUS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO