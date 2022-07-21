The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has jean deals from Rag & Bone, Good American and Levi's

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When you find a good pair of jeans, it feels like a weight has been lifted from the daily task of getting ready. We've tried a ton of denim, including Good American jeans and Madewell jeans and today, we found all the best women's jean deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. The sale includes price cuts on Levi's, Rag & Bone, 7 For All Mankind and more. Ready to score stylish denim deals?

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Flared, wide-legged, skinny, high-waisted, cropped; there are endless styles of jeans to choose from and the Nordstrom Anniversary sale has deals on all of them. For a comfy pair of jeans that can take you from cool summer nights to crisp autumn days, opt for the Levi's Wedgie high waist crop straight leg jeans. A classic denim staple, these Levi's jeans are on sale for $64.90 right now at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, saving you $33.10.

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale: Shop the 90+ best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

►Kate Spade sale: Bag up to 50% off Kate Spade totes, purses and backpacks during this summer sale

If you're looking for a sleek pair of jeans for date night, casual Friday at work or really any day you want to feel stylish and comfortable, the AG Mari high waist slim straight leg jeans are a worthy investment. With a slimming straight leg that lands right above the ankle, these stretchy jeans are flattering and chic for daily wear but can be dressed up for an elevated style. Snag these AG jeans at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale for $75.10 off, ringing up at $149.90.

Head to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale for your new favorite pair of jeans from Caslon, Topshop, Levi's, 7 For All Mankind and more. Keep scrolling for the best women's jean deals at Nordstrom you can shop today.

The best women's jean deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

BP. Low Rise Flare Jeans for $34.99 (Save $14.01)

Caslon High Waist Flare Leg Jeans for $38.90 (Save $20.10)

Wit & Wisdom Jeggings for $43.99 (Save $20.01)

Topshop Women's Dad Nonstretch High Waist Straight Leg Jeans for $49.99 (Save $28.01)

BLANKNYC Baxter Ripped Knee Ribcage Straight Leg Crop Jeans for $59.99 (Save $38.01)

Kut From The Kloth Donna High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans for $60.99 (Save $31.01)

Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans for $64.90 (Save $33.10)

Levi’s 501 High Waist Raw Crop Straight Leg Jeans for $64.90 (Save $33.10)

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans for $74.90 (Save $53.10)

Good American Good Icon High Waist Crop Bootcut Jeans for $109.99 (Save $59.01)

7 For All Mankind Dojo Wide Leg Jeans for $128.90 (Save $69.10)

Rag & Bone Nina High Waist Ankle Cigarette Jeans for $149.90 (Save $75.10)

Paige Leenah Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans for $149.90 (Save $79.10)

AG Mari High Waist Slim Straight Leg Jeans for $149.90 (Save $75.10)

AG Ex-Boyfriend Relaxed Slim Jeans for $149.90 (Save $75.10)

Frame Le Original Jeans for $169.90 (Save $98.10)

Veronica Beard Arya High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans for $185.90 (Save $92.10)

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shopping guide

Nordstrom Anniversary sale best deals: Shop 90+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Shop 90+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike Nordstrom Anniversary sale credit card deal: Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card Nordstrom Anniversary sale fashion deals: 40+ best fashion deals on Spanx and Free People

40+ best fashion deals on Spanx and Free People Nordstrom Anniversary sale beauty deals: 20+ best beauty deals to shop

20+ best beauty deals to shop Nordstrom Anniversary sale home deals: 25+ best home deals available now

25+ best home deals available now Nordstrom Anniversary sale shoe deals: 17 best deals on Adidas and Stuart Weitzman

17 best deals on Adidas and Stuart Weitzman Nordstrom Anniversary sale bag deals: 20+ best purse and luggage deals

20+ best purse and luggage deals Nordstrom Anniversary sale bedding deals: 13 best bedding buys

13 best bedding buys Nordstrom Anniversary sale Nordstrom Made deals: Shop Zella, Open Edit and more

Shop Zella, Open Edit and more Nordstrom Anniversary sale Barefoot Dreams deals: Save on bedding and loungewear

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.