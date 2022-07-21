ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

Deputies: Man arrested in fatal crash was intoxicated, driving more than 100 mph

By Andrew Smith
 5 days ago
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A man from Muncie has been charged after deputies said he was driving more than 100 mph and three times over the legal limit before a fatal crash on New Year's Day on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County.

According to a press release from the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, Marcus Abram, 26, of Muncie, was charged July 11 in connection with a crash that killed a 40-year-old woman around 1:30 a.m. on I-65 northbound.

He admitted to deputies he was drinking earlier in the night but refused testing, according to the release. A blood draw, granted by a warrant, was given after the crash, but he wasn't arrested then.

Results from the blood draw showed he was three times over the legal limit, according to the release. Detectives found during their investigation he was driving more than 100 mph before he crashed into a vehicle stopped in the median.

On July 15, deputies in Bartholomew County asked the Noblesville Police Department for their help locating him, according to the release. They were unsuccessful, but they did contact his family and he turned himself into the Bartholomew County Jail later in the evening and later posted bond.

According to online court records, he is charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated prior conviction within seven years.

