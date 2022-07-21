ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Marana Unified School District launches SpeakUp safety line

By Austin Janos
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXdLz_0gna8iwl00

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Unified School District is launching its new SpeakUp safety line to provide students with more support.

Students can call, text, or email any concerns regarding bullying, threats of violence, planned fights, weapons at school and more.

SpeakUp will also cover students experiencing a crisis or urgent situation.

The hotline allows users to report any relevant information confidentially, and they are put in touch with experts who evaluate any concerns brought to them.

If a tip indicates a threat to a student or their well-being, the district will be alerted immediately.

The number to reach out to is (520)-518-4181.

To learn more about the service, visit Gaggle.

----

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
Marana, AZ
Education
City
Marana, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Marana, AZ
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speakup
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy