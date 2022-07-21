Marana Unified School District launches SpeakUp safety line

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Unified School District is launching its new SpeakUp safety line to provide students with more support.

Students can call, text, or email any concerns regarding bullying, threats of violence, planned fights, weapons at school and more.

SpeakUp will also cover students experiencing a crisis or urgent situation.

The hotline allows users to report any relevant information confidentially, and they are put in touch with experts who evaluate any concerns brought to them.

If a tip indicates a threat to a student or their well-being, the district will be alerted immediately.

The number to reach out to is (520)-518-4181.

To learn more about the service, visit Gaggle.

