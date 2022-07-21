ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, UT

Thousands without power due to outage in Pleasant Grove

By JOSH ELLIS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Just over 6,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers were without power Thursday morning in Utah County. RMP officials said the outage is due to substation problems that were reported around 5:30 a.m. Crews hope to have power restored by 11:30 a.m. Thursday....

