LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 45,000 pounds of steel blocked an exit ramp to US-127 on Tuesday. Authorities said it would take hours to clear the obstruction. Emergency crews were sent to US-127 in the early afternoon Tuesday on reports of an overturned semitruck on the exit ramp. On the scene, emergency responders found the truck was turned on its side, spilling the 45,000 pounds of steel it had been hauling.

LANSING, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO