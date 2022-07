According to its production notes, Jordan Peele's Nope is a new take on "the granddaddy of genre movies: the summer event film." Saying this out loud sets a pretty high bar for the picture to clear. When you think back on the classics of the sci-fi/fantasy tradition—the neighborhood into which Nope hopes to move—you recall the all-time hits: Spielberg's Jaws (the original summer blockbuster, released in June 1975), John Carpenter's The Thing (June 1982), and Roland Emmerich's Independence Day (July 1996). These movies are still vibrantly alive—on streaming sites and in theatrical revivals—because they're filled with images (an inside-out demon dog, a space alien being punched in the snoot) and scenes (Robert Shaw's haunting monologue about a World War II shark attack) that people still talk about.

