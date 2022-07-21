ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Cops and gators; alligator gets stuck underneath Leesburg police officer’s car

By Joe Mario Pedersen Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWhKE_0gna5MGA00

A high-speed chase on foot ended after an alligator wedged itself under a Florida police car.

Officers were reportedly trying to wrangle the gator away from the area when the perp managed to elude authorities and take shelter under one of their vehicles, presumably under the impression that it would be the last place they might look.

It wasn’t.

In its effort to flee, the gator wedged itself under the vehicle and was unable to escape. However, officers were able to get the animal free.

“We are pleased to report the gator was safely extracted and there was no permanent damage to the vehicle,” LPD said in a post.

Officers did not post where the incident took place and were not available for comment on where the alligator was taken.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Four people arrested after being caught with fake checks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala Police say they forged checks at multiple banks around Marion County. Jenesis Ferreras, Tamanda Vanwinkles, Philon Walker and Christopher Ortiz were arrested at the Regions Bank on Southeast 17th Street. Police found three pages of blank checks with numbers...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Leesburg, FL
Cars
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ocala-news.com

MCSO asking for help identifying four credit card theft suspects

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying four individuals who are suspected of using a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases throughout Marion County. On May 21, 2022, a female victim notified the Ocala Police Department that someone had stolen her...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly choking female victim until she passed out

A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of choking a female victim until she lost consciousness. On Friday, July 22, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that the incident began when Willie Thomas IV “became angry with her.”
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Police#Gator#Lpd
villages-news.com

Intoxicated woman arrested after allegedly biting boyfriend at Wawa

An intoxicated woman was arrested after allegedly biting her boyfriend at Wawa. Wildwood police were called at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the man reported that his live-in girlfriend, 28-year-old Lorraine Marie Laskey of Ocala, was intoxicated and was insisting on driving a vehicle from the parking lot of the Wawa convenience store at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Man from Mexico arrested after causing crash on I-75 in Sumter County

A man from Mexico was arrested after causing a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Tomas Esteban Gonzalez, 43, of Orlando, was driving a 2006 GMC Canyon pickup at about 7 p.m. Friday southbound on I-75 north of State Road 44 when he rear ended a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Damage to the truck was estimated at $15,000.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Oakland Hills woman arrested on shoplifting charge at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An Oakland Hills woman was arrested on a shoplifting charge at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lori Diana Palmer, 55, went to the store on Sunday morning and loaded several items into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While she was standing in the self-checkout lane, she removed some of the items from the cart and walked out the door. She was stopped by a loss prevention officer. When she was confronted, Palmer dropped the items and announced she was leaving the store.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WESH

FHP: Pickup driver killed in Clermont crash with Mack truck

CLERMONT, Fla. — Officials were on the scene of a gruesome crash Monday morning. Crews were called to the area of Hammock Ridge Road and Foxchase Subdivision around 10 a.m. Officials say a 2003 Dodge RAM 1550 pickup truck and a 2017 Mack truck collided. The pickup truck driver...
CLERMONT, FL
fox35orlando.com

'He didn't move': Father of child stuck by car on Daytona Beach recalls moments after crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A young boy continues to recover after being hit by a car that crashed into the ocean Sunday in Daytona Beach. David Alamos, 5, was struck after the white Nissan Altima rammed through a beach access ramp shortly before 5 p.m. and ended up in the water. While the boy didn’t break any bones, he did receive stitches for deep cuts. His father said this has been a terrifying situation for their entire family. "It’s just hard that almost lose him," said Hugo Alamos, the victim's father.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from July 22 to 24

Chad Brian Murnahan, 37, Inverness, arrested July 22 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000. Samantha Jane Eileen Best, 29, Dunnellon, arrested July 22 for violation of probation. No bond. Nicholas Matthew Gonzales, 35 Crystal River, arrested July 22 for possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy