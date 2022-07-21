Cops and gators; alligator gets stuck underneath Leesburg police officer’s car

A high-speed chase on foot ended after an alligator wedged itself under a Florida police car.

Officers were reportedly trying to wrangle the gator away from the area when the perp managed to elude authorities and take shelter under one of their vehicles, presumably under the impression that it would be the last place they might look.

It wasn’t.

In its effort to flee, the gator wedged itself under the vehicle and was unable to escape. However, officers were able to get the animal free.

“We are pleased to report the gator was safely extracted and there was no permanent damage to the vehicle,” LPD said in a post.

Officers did not post where the incident took place and were not available for comment on where the alligator was taken.

