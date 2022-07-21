ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump arrives at funeral of first wife Ivana in New York City

By Holly Patrick
 5 days ago
Donald Trump attended the funeral of his first wife, Ivana Trump, with their children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr, at a service in New York City on Wednesday, 20 July.

Ms Trump was born in Zlin, Czech Republic, in 1949. She married the former president in 1977.

Mr Trump was joined at the service by his current wife Melania Trump.

This video shows the couple arriving at St Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan.

Tiffany Trump, Mr Trump’s daughter with his second wife, Marla Maples, also attended.

