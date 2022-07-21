Top 5 Takeaways From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 11

We’re halfway through this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , and Kathy Hilton’s finally making her grand arrival. There are so many cast members this season, but Kathy was a welcome treat last year. However, the rumor mill says this season won’t be as fun for Kathy!

Kyle’s Star-Filled Luncheon

Jamie Lee Curtis. Period. That’s it. I love seeing her pop in on RHOBH . Thank you Kyle Richards for bringing this scream queen to our televisions. I know it was just an appearance for a charity event, but I’m living for their friendship.

Jamie’s an icon. I totally understand why someone would be starstruck seeing her. Kyle gets a bad rep for being a “mean girl”, so it’s nice to see her do the charity work. Sometimes in the midst of the petty drama, we forget that these women have a platform they can use to spread goodness in the world.

Kyle’s luncheon was the first time Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins were in the same room since that awkward encounter. This was just as awkward. These two cannot be in the same location without the most uncomfortable tension radiating through the space.

Dorit Kemsley absolutely fangirled over Jamie Lee Curtis. Trust me, honey. We get it. Jamie is THAT girl. It was a bit much at times though. She was in love with every charity item Jamie showed her. Girl, calm yourself. If Jamie needs help escaping Michael Myers in the next Halloween, Dorit might sacrifice herself to save her.

Kyle’s so messy though. She tried putting Sutton next to Diana at the event which is shady as hell. She’s out to get Sutton or something this season. For some reason, she’s constantly putting Sutton in situations that might have a negative impact on her.

A highlight of the luncheon is Sheree Zampino hanging out with the women without Garcelle Beauvais . She’s Garcelle’s bestie, so it’s a treat to see her hanging out and creating her own identity within the group.

Sutton Vs. Diana Cools Down

Sutton opened up to Dorit at the luncheon about her sitdown with Sutton. She claims she felt so gross after it that she had to massively exfoliate her entire body. Everything Diana says is contrived and ridiculous. She’s been the aggressor since day one in her issue with Sutton.

Later on, Sutton shares her side of the story. She said she wouldn’t make fun of someone’s miscarriage, but Dorit questioned her. That’s not at all what she was trying to do.

Yes, it felt like she might’ve been trying to one-up Diana. She has that personality. However, she wasn’t coming from a malicious place. Yet Kyle and her band of fox force followers are on her.

Sutton doesn’t think Diana’s ready to accept anything, and Diana affirmed that. These two aren’t ready to consider a friendship at this stage. Diana cried saying she shouldn’t of drank in Mexico because she’s on blood thinners and started bleeding on the way home. She admits she sent a rude message to the group. At least she’s owning some of her bulls**t.

Sutton admitted she’s to blame for 95% of their issues which is a huge step in the right direction. Diana called for a truce in their war. Alright, perhaps these two are done fighting, for now.

Crystal Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder

Crystal Kung Minkoff doesn’t know what causes her eating disorder. She knows control’s an aspect to it, but it’s not an appearance-based thing. It’s more of an internal feeling.

Sadly, the holidays are a tough time for Crystal, and she decided to share her struggles on social media. Kyle asked Crystal if she eats very little and then throws up the remainder of the food. At first, Crystal appeared shellshocked by the line of questioning, but then she got real.

Crystal physically feels like she overconsumes when she eats a little bit. She won’t even order pasta. However, she has jealousy of people who can. It goes beyond the food issues though. It’s about her height, her minority status, and more. Crystal’s had a tough life from the jump.

Crystal told Kyle and Diana that being in her body sucks. She wants to stop hating what she eats every day and be like everyone else. She’s tired of living like this. Unfortunately, she fears passing this on to her children.

This isn’t something even remotely in Crystal’s past. This is an active battle she’s facing on a daily basis. Opening up could be a major key to healing for Crystal.

Erika Jayne telling Crystal to take a laxative to fix her eating disorder doesn’t even deserve a comment. She’s ignorant. She’s despicable.

The episode ends with Erika telling Crystal that she can’t have a chicken tender. Wow. Just wow. I can’t believe this woman.

Erika’s Struggles Rage On

Erika started out this season in a seemingly better place, but things are going downhill for her at a rapid pace. She’s been drinking more than usual, and now she’s on the sidelines of everything with COVID-19.

During her isolation period, an article was published in Los Angeles Magazine recycling a lot of the drama surrounding her and Tom Girardi . She claims none of it is new material, and tells Lisa Rinna how hurt she is.

Erika feels like the use of the word “ambitious” in the article was a slight and painting it out to be a bad thing. I’m always so confused when it comes to Erika. I genuinely want to believe that she didn’t know anything that was going on. However, last season she made that difficult with all of her shifting stories.

Erika shared with Rinna that Tom called her when he learned she got COVID. There’s not a lot to say about the issue. She doesn’t divulge too much. She does get into the specifics of not wanting to divorce Tom. At this point, going for an actual divorce could financially hemorrhage her.

Kathy’s Hunky Dory Holiday Return

Kathy is back! It’s been a wait that’s felt like an eternity, but she’s finally here. All is hunky dory in the world. I’m here for it. Let’s see how this goes.

It’s obvious right from the gate that there’s something brewing between Kyle and Kathy. Kathy doesn’t respond to any of Kyle’s texts. On the surface that doesn’t seem like a big deal, but something big’s going down. I feel it.

WHY IS KATHY SERVING KYLE A BAKED POTATO AS AN ENTREE? I AM ON THE FLOOR AND I CAN NOT GET UP. I AM WHEEZING. This is hilarious. Oh my goodness.

