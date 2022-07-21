Reports of Fake $100 Bills Circulating in Elk County

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Mahaffey woman was killed on Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision on Oklahoma Salem Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County. According to State Police in DuBois, the accident happened around 2:42 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, as a driver was traveling south on Oklahoma-Salem Road when, for an unknown reason, he entered the oncoming northbound traffic lane. His vehicle struck a northbound vehicle head-on with its front end, and both vehicles came to final rest near the initial impact point.

