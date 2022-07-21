Reports of Fake $100 Bills Circulating in Elk County

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following calls:. On July 23 around 10:46 a.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a report of animal cruelty on Timber View Alley in Corsica Borough, Jefferson County. After investigation, summary charges were filed against a 38-year-old Corsica man.
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman’s strands of hair and current DNA technology would be the reason why Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against her two years after she burglarized an Elk County camp. According to state police out of Ridgway, Tori Shaffer, 25, of DuBois faces burglary charges after two strands of reddish-brown […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the help of the Clearfield County District Attorney (DA)’s Office, police in DuBois can safely test suspected drugs without the concern of coming in contact or inhaling fumes. The City of DuBois Police Department received a ventilation hood and system worth $10,595, which was paid for entirely through the […]
Multiple weapons were stolen from an Emporium residence Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police report that a crossbow, aircraft armaments, a Walther arms pistol, multiple magazines and a black range bag were stolen from a West Allegany Avenue home. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a methamphetamine dumpsite was found in central Indiana County on Saturday. Troopers responded to Spruce Grove Road in Cherryhill Township around 9:32 a.m. after receiving information regarding methamphetamine manufacturing happening in the area. When one of the troopers arrived, they...
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A suspected dumpsite for Methamphetamine was found in central Indiana County on Saturday morning after state police received reports of manufacturing occurring in the area. Several plastic bags and paraphernalia were found in a wooded area along Spruce Grove Road in Cherryhill Township, according to state police. The items reportedly […]
An Olean man was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old David J. Vattes on a bench warrant issue by the Cattaraugus County Court. Vattes was charged with felony drug charges by the Olean Police on the same day. Vattes was taken...
Investigators confirmed a deadly crash in Clearfield County that happened Thursday. In the 900 block of Oklahoma Salem Road in Brady Township. Officials say a male driver was headed South when he entered oncoming traffic. And collided head on with another vehicle. Police say a front seat passenger in the...
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission Operation Game Thief is asking the public for help in providing information after a black bear was illegally killed in Elk County. The bear was found near the 1100 block of Montmorenci Road in Ridgway Township and was shot in the chest with a small caliber […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, P.a (WTAJ) – Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train in Curwensville that happened on Monday. Curwensville Fire Department was called to the scene of a collision between a train and a car just before 11:30 a.m. on July 25. It was reported the driver of the car was […]
An Olean man was charged with a vehicle theft in Lyndon Friday. New York State Police charged 32-year-old Shawn E. Washington with felony possession of stolen property reported on July 14. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Law enforcement and state Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) are hosting three free license plate replacement events in August for those that have become illegible. The events will be in Jefferson County and Indiana County. Drivers will need their unexpired state driver’s license and vehicle registration card. Law enforcement will inspect […]
HOMER CITY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer rollover crash has led to restrictions on a major road in Indiana County. The crash happened a little after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on Route 119 Highway South in White Township, not far from the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority. Traffic was getting by...
The Pennsylvania State Police are reporting counterfeit money being used in McKean County. Troopers were dispatched to the Nittany Mini-Mart in Keating Township for a report of a counterfeit $10.00 bill. It is unknown whether the fake bill is connected with the recent string of fake bills being spent in...
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Mahaffey woman was killed on Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision on Oklahoma Salem Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County. According to State Police in DuBois, the accident happened around 2:42 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, as a driver was traveling south on Oklahoma-Salem Road when, for an unknown reason, he entered the oncoming northbound traffic lane. His vehicle struck a northbound vehicle head-on with its front end, and both vehicles came to final rest near the initial impact point.
An Elk County man is facing charges as a result of an incident at a Mercer County park earlier this week. According to Grove City Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Park on Tuesday for a report of a male running around in his underwear using obscenities and spinning gravel while driving his vehicle.
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon on State Route 666 in Kingsley Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, on State Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, involving 51-year-old Kira D. Nudd, of Warren.
A Bradford man was arrested for domestic violence after the report of a dog attack Thursday. City of Bradford Police charged 57-year-old Jonathan James Reck with simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and harassment. The charges stem from Reck allegedly assaulting a woman in a Corydon Street apartment. Allegedly...
Five people are facing drug trafficking charges following a recent raid at a home on Jamestown's east side. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 328 Allen Street shortly after 4:00 PM on July 12th and were assisted by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Inside, police found nearly 26 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and ammunition for a .45 caliber gun. Police say 36-year-old Warkim Keys, 47-year-old Larry White, 46-year-old Belinda Walker and 35-year-old Jamie Morse were arrested at the scene on one count each of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say the fifth suspect, 51-year-old Christopher Freeney, later turned himself in.
Comments / 4