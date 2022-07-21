ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard Sold Home Amid Split Rumors: Tour

By Megan Cartwright
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The couple made a huge profit on their California house before she was spotted without her wedding...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

'Titanic' Actor David Warner Dead at Age 80, Family Confirms

Titanic actor David Warner has died at the age of 80 from a cancer-related illness, his family said. "Over the past 18 months, he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," the family told Newsweek in a statement. The message continued: "He will be missed hugely by us,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Sebastian Bear Mcclard
Person
Jimmy Fallon
DoYouRemember?

Lucy Liu Opens Up About Becoming A Mom At 47

In an age when parenting is gradually becoming unpopular, it is becoming difficult to come by someone who believes parenting is an experience worth having, let alone believing it furnishes you with a new outlook on life. Though such people are rare, they are not non-existent, and Lucy Liu is proof. In the past few years, Lucy has devoted the bulk of her days to nurturing her young son, Rockwell, whom she had via gestational surrogacy – a medical concept she believes is a “very big step in terms of [building] trust.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Glamorously Supports BJ Novak in Plunging Midi Dress & Sandals at ‘Vengeance’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Mindy Kaling hit the red carpet in a sleek, classic look. The actress attended the premiere of “Vengeance” in LA on Monday. The new thriller movie stars B.J. Novak, Ashton Kutcher, Dove Cameron, John Mayer, Issa Rae and more stars. Kaling supported her former “The Office” costar and ex-boyfriend Novak at the premiere. She wore a black midi dress with a plunging neckline, thick straps and slit up the left leg. Kaling added silver drop earrings, rings and a sparkly bracelet to her ensemble. The “Mindy Project” star added a pair of black strappy heels...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Architectural Digest
Upworthy

'Let him talk first': Book from 1950 shares hilarious 'tips to look after your husband'

A page from a book published in 1950 doling out "tips to look after your husband" is going viral as it highlights how entrenched gender roles were in the past. The page came from a home economics book and the advice offered was sexist, detailing a woman's duty to serve her husband. Some of the advice ranged from staying quiet and greeting him with a smile to taking off his shoes and never ever complaining. The tips were categorized into 10 sections, such as "'Have dinner ready', 'Prepare yourself', 'Clear away the clutter', 'Prepare the children', 'Minimize all noise', 'Make him comfortable', 'Listen to him' and 'Make the evening his.'" It's pretty evident that every tip involves catering to the man while the woman herself must be invisible as much as possible. The man is the protagonist throughout the piece. The goal for women, per the advice, is to "make your home a place of peace and order where your husband can renew himself in body and spirit."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

This dish rack changed the game for my tiny kitchen

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Growing up, I lived in the suburbs. (Read...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Madison LeCroy Reveals Where She Gets Her “Party Dresses” and “Fancy” Looks

The Southern Charm beauty shared her favorite brands, fashion inspiration, and everyday go-to looks. Madison LeCroy is the first to admit that her personal style is “all over the place.” The Southern Charm beauty is known to turn heads in eye-catching glam ensembles at big events, but when it comes to her everyday looks, she prefers to keep things casual — with her own chic twist, of course.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
919M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy